Ileana D'cruz Shares Her Condition After Cutting Sugar From Diet | Watch Video

Ileana D'cruz shared how she felt after permanently removing sugar from her diet. She posted a video meme of a dog shaking a couch after being denied from eating a cookie. The dog appears frustrated in the video. The song Ghost Town Voice Memo sung by Chloe George played in the background of the video.

In the video, the dog throws a tantrum which makes his owner giggle. The video had the words "all because he didn't get a cookie" were written on top of the video. The video was taken from a TikTok user named M Wallendal.

Ileana D'cruz felt frustrated after dropping sugar from her diet

Ileana D'cruz's Instagram handle is full of posts promoting her next movie The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The actor recently posted the news that The Big Bull's full album was available to stream for everyone. She also shared the video for Ishq Namazaa on her Instagram account. The video, which features Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta, received over 160,000 likes. Ileana said that the couple's love in the movie is a tale of its own. She also shared the reviews received by the trailer in which the lead actor is seen counting a bundle of notes. The title track of the movie also can be heard playing in the background.

Ileana D'cruz promotes The Big Bull album

On March 24, 2021, Ileana shared her character on The Big Bull. She called her character "feisty, shrewd and gutsy". Ileana revealed that she felt instantly connected to the character once she read the script. According to the picture and its caption, Ileana's role would be that of a journalist who succeeds in unveiling the "Mother of All Scams".

Ileana's character is seen dressed in traditional Indian kurta sets. Her hair is always neatly combed and tied away from her face. She wears a pair of round spectacles and tiny earrings. Ileana's character is based on the reporter Sucheta Dalal.

Ileana D'cruz reveals her character from The Big Bull

The plot of The Big Bull

The movie is based on the Harshad Mehta scam which took place for a decade from 1980-1990. The protagonist is a stockbroker who uses Insider Trading to grow richer. The financial crime became one of the most famous scams in India. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta too made a similar movie named Scam 1992 which cast Pratik Gandhi in the lead role.

