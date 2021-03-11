Ileana D'Cruz Shares Throwback Beach Picture, Fan Calls Her 'symbol Of Hotness'

Ileana D'Cruz is currently awaiting the release of her next venture titled The Big Bull that has Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. The actor, who has worked in several South Indian movies as well took to her Instagram today and shared a throwback picture. The Rustom star, who has a number of stunning images from her beach vacations, posted another one today on her social media handle while reminiscing about one of her Fiji getaways.

Ileana D'Cruz's Throwback Thursday post

Main Tera Hero star Ileana is missing her vacation days in the island country of Fiji, which is why she took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself from the beach. The actor could be seen looking stunning in a red outfit, along with a black clutch in her hand and black sunglasses to complete her look. Her caption read, "Ok I miss my super short hair and I miss being on the beach so much!!!!!" She even added hashtags like beachbum, throwback, Fiji among others.

Fan reactions on Ileana D'Cruz's latest post

Ileana D'Cruz has an impressive following of 13 million people on the social networking site and her throwback Thursday picture, which was clicked at Turtle Island Fiji garnered close to 67k likes within just half an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the star complimented her short hair look and called her beautiful. While one fan called D'Cruz a symbol of hotness, another one commented saying that the actor looks awesome.

Ileana D'Cruz's movies

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie The Big Bull. The biographical crime drama movie will focus on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes over a period of 10 years. The movie will star Abhishek Bachchan as Harshad Mehta along with Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in supporting roles. She will also feature in the social comedy Unfair & Lovely with Randeep Hooda. Ileana has completed shooting for both of her upcoming movies. D'Cruz made her debut in Hindi films with Anurag Basu’s superhit movie Barfi in the year 2012. Since then she has appeared in hit flicks like Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho, and Raid among others.

