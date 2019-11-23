Ileana D'Cruz Goes 'dayum Girl' As Nargis Fakhri Shares Sultry Throwback Pic In Bikini

Bollywood actor Ileana D'cruz recently had a huge fan-girl moment when she met none other than Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri. Nargis is not only known for her gorgeous looks, but also for her love for travelling. The actor often shares some lovely pictures on her social media for travelling to picturesque locales. Nargis also managed to raise the temperatures with her latest picture in a golden bikini on her social media. She also had a whacky caption with the picture as she asked her fans about their favourite holiday destination for which she got several reactions on social media. Check out the picture below.

Ileana left an awestruck comment on Nargis' post

While fans literally went gaga over her stunning picture, one of the best reactions came from her Main Tera Hero co-star and close friend Ileana D'cruz. She left an excited comment on the post saying, 'Daaayyyuummmm girl!!!!!.' The two gorgeous ladies shared the screen space in Main Tera Hero opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was reportedly a hit at the box office and was directed by David Shawan. Nargis was last seen in the film Amavas opposite Sachiin J Joshi. The movie was directed by Bhushan Patel. The actor will now be seen in the film Torbaaz which will be directed by Girish Malik. Check out her comment below.

Ileana revealed that she had rejected two movies opposite Salman Khan

Recently, a report in a leading daily shared about their interview with Ileana D'Cruz. Ileana revealed in the interview that she was offered the movies Kick and Wanted. Both of these movies were blockbuster hits of Salman Khan. Ileana, however, had to reject both the offers. She also shared her reasons for rejecting the two movies. The Barfi actor also talked about how she was giving her exams when she was shooting for Wanted. On the other hand, when she was offered Kick, she had already signed another film. Thus, she couldn't do manage the date because of the other commitment. The actor's latest movie, Pagalpanti released on the silver screens on November 22, 2019.

Also Read: Pagalpanti Star Ileana D'Cruz Reveals She Rejected Salman's Film Wanted Due To Exams

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz: The Actor's Stunning Looks For Pagalpanti Promotions

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz: Here Are The Pagalpanti Actor's Best Monochrome Pictures

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Rocks The 3 Piece Suit With Aplomb; Fans Call The Look 'hot'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.