Pagalpanti Star Ileana D'Cruz Reveals She Rejected Salman's Film Wanted Due To Exams

Pagalpanti star Ileana D'Cruz spilt some unknown facts in a recent interview with a leading daily. The actor talked about her choice of films. Ileana shared about her reasons for not signing some blockbuster movies.

What Ileana said:

A report in a leading daily shared about their interview with Ileana D'Cruz. Ileana revealed that she was offered the movies Kick and Wanted. Both of these movies are blockbuster hits of Salman Khan. Ileana had to reject both the offers. She shared her reasons for rejecting the two movies.

Ileana D'Cruz talked about how she was giving her exams when she was shooting for Wanted. On the other hand, when she was offered Kick, she had already signed another movie. Thus, she couldn't do manage the dates.

Ileana has been a part of some great movies which have fared excellently at the box office. She has starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi!. She has also done a movie with Akshay Kumar in Rustom. The actor was seen with Ajay Devgn in the movies Baadshaho and Raid.

Ileana's latest movie is the comedy-drama Pagalpanti. The actor is starring alongside Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Urvashi Rautela. The movie revolves around the theme of superstitions with specks of comedy and laughter. The movie released on November 22. Unfortunately, the movie is doing poorly at the box office. Box Office India has estimated the total collection of the movie on Day 1 to be just ₹ 2 crores.

