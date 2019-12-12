Ileana D’Cruz’s Swimwear Wardrobe Screams Perfect As She Nails The Beach Looks

Ileana D'Cruz has impressed her fans with her acting and her screen presence in her latest movie Pagalpanti. Many credited her for her role in the movie Barfi and added that her versatile choices in role are quite refreshing. Apart from being a great actor, she is also a fashion icon, who has left many spellbound with her grace and poise. She has been posting pictures of her beach looks and giving her fans an insight into her swimwear wardrobe. Check out the glimpse into her swimwear wardrobe.

See beach looks

Ileana D’Cruz made heads turn in a neon blue coloured two-piece swimwear. She shared a boomerang video ahead of her birthday. She is seen soaking the sun as wears a pair of dark shared to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Goes 'dayum Girl' As Nargis Fakhri Shares Sultry Throwback Pic In Bikini

Ileana D’Cruz looks adorable in a white two-piece swimwear as she sported a no-makeup look. She revealed that she was in Fiji when the picture was taken. She wore a Spanish frilled bikini top and a similarly patterned bottom. She looks mesmerising in her short hair.

Ileana D’Cruz stuns in a black and red two-piece swimwear. She looks ravishing in the picture as she poses in a funky way. Her well-toned physique earned her a lot of compliments from her fans who credited her for being extremely fit.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Rocks The 3 Piece Suit With Aplomb; Fans Call The Look 'hot'

Ileana D’Cruz is a vision to behold in a white coloured two-piece swimwear. She poses on a yacht for a photoshoot and nails the look perfectly. She covers the swimwear with a net see-through jacket, which only adds to the beauty of the look.

Ileana D'Cruz turns up the heat in a light coloured swimwear. Ileana slays the sultry look as she poses on a white coloured yacht. With the wind in her hair, Ileana manages to woo the audience with her appeal. She accessorised the look with a few bracelets and she looks at the camera with a tantalising expression.

ALSO READ: Ileana D'cruz's Bikini Picture Is Setting The Internet On Fire!

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz Is Birthday Ready, But With One More Reason To Celebrate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.