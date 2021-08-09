'I'll Let You Decide If It Was A Publicity Stunt,' Says Juhi Chawla On Her Fight Versus 5G



Actor Juhi Chawla recently took to Instagram and shared a video while breaking her silence over the Supreme Court (SC) dismissing her lawsuit related to the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India. In the video, the actor spoke about her struggles in detail where she revealed approaching different organisations and parliamentary committees about the issue. She also mentioned about her stand against the installation of cellular towers at the Sahyadri Guest House right in front of her own home.

Juhi Chawla reacts to allegations on 5G lawsuit

The actor watched a news report about the harmful effects of cellular radiation on human health and decided to call up agencies who could help her find out if she and her family were affected by radiation from cell towers too. The 14-minute long video shows her speaking against the allegations and presenting data and records on the studies conducted about the effects of 5G on birds, the health of humans and the environment at large. Juhi confessed that while she was silent, she believed that silence is also a way of conveying thoughts. She now felt the urge to speak and bring some 'very important and shocking details of happenings.’

“All this while I remained silent because I believe silence has its own deafening sound, but now I'd like to bring forth some very important and shocking details of happenings, in my 11-year journey of discovering EMF radiation, its health effects and the ignorance of authorities in this regard. I hope you can take some time to watch this video," Juhi said in a statement.

When the agency arrived at her home, Juhi said their meters were recording the maximum reading they were capable of. A few weeks later, the agency shared a report with her. The report said that various areas in her home had harmful levels of radiation, which could lead to multiple health issues such as headaches, memory loss, and irregular blood pressure.



The actor revealed that she ran from pillar to post, giving presentations, filing PILs and petitions, seeking removals of the towers outside her home. Juhi said that they discovered that 13 out of 14 towers were illegally installed and were removed. Soon, people across the country reached out to her to seek her advice on how to fight against the cell towers emitting harmful radiation. Captioning the video. she wrote, “It was about time. I'll let you decide if it was a publicity stunt.”

Image: iamjuhichawla/Instagram & Pixabay

