The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, has sparked worldwide outrage. People from all over the world have expressed shock at the 'morality police's violent treatment as she was detained for not wearing a hijab as per the norms. On September 13, Amini was arrested by the police and the woman allegedly was so severely beaten in the police van that she reportedly went into a coma. Three days later, Amini died from her multiple horrific injuries, which ignited protests and condemnation from Iranians against her death and the government allegedly responsible for it.

Not only Hollywood, but B-town celebrities are now speaking up on the ongoing crisis. On Tuesday actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who hails from Iran and predominantly works in Bollywood, revealed that she has been spending anxious nights thinking about her people in Iran.

Elnaaz Norouzi talks about the current situation in Iran amid Mahaa Amini's death

The Sacred Games star took to her Instagram handle and talked about the current turmoil that is going on in Iran. The 30-year-old shared a video online in which she said that the current situation in Iran is making her angry. She added:

"When I look at the unity of people and how they are fighting for justice, the way the Iranian people are on roads, the way women have been fighting for their rights and the way men are protesting on streets, do we need other people? Yes, we do, please stand up for the cause."

She even urged people to speak out against the injustices taking place in her country. Watch the video here:

Sharing the video, she mentioned in the caption, "I am angry, I am exhausted, I am sad.. I see what WE are capable of but I also know when WE ( the world) all stand together … we could save lives, we could save an entire nation!! And let me tell you, Iran's regime change will affect YOUR life as well!!! It’s all connected… putting a story to show your unity with ME - just me, as your friend, as your friend who is an Iranian will mean a lot !!! Thank you Watch my stories. (sic)"

This is not the first time that Norouzi has talked about the violent protests happening in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini. A couple of days ago, she shared a video in which police could be seen brutally beating 3-4 women on the streets. Elnaaz mentioned, "she could have died on the spot !!!!! Who knows she might get internal bleeding after a couple of hours just like #mahsaamini !!! Please someone do something for these women… I feel like I can’t breathe anymore… (sic)"

Earlier, soon after the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman, Norouzi headed to social media and expressed disappointment and shock over it. She shared a video in which she could be heard talking about Mahsa Amini and the brutality she faced. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sharing this personal story so you understand that anyone could have been #MahsaAmini, just like I could have been too!" Watch the video here: