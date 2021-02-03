'Important To Stay United Without Infighting': Ajay Devgn Slams Propaganda Against India

After International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday extended her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation while criticising the internet shutdown at the protest site. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a statement saying before rushing to comment on such matters facts should be ascertained especially when it comes to celebrities. Now the Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also came out in support of the statement and advised people to not fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. "It's important to stand united at this hour without any infighting," he tweeted with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting 🙏🏼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

Other Celebrities reactions

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty has also come out in support of the statement and has condemned the dangerous 'half-truth' and also used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda @hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

Manoj Tiwari

Responding to her, BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor/singer Manoj Tiwari shared a video showing violence on Republic Day in the national capital. In the video, visuals of police personnel getting assaulted by the protesters are seen and Rihanna's song 'Where have you been' has been used for the background score. "Where have you been Rihanna? ...we really need to talk about this #Rihanna" the BJP MP wrote.

where have you been @rihanna ...we really need to talk about this #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/RhEEBGR4Oh — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) February 2, 2021

Centre Issues Statement After Rihanna's Tweet

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday issued a statement after a few foreign individuals and entities commented on the ongoing farmers’ protests. The MEA said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urged that 'facts be ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken'. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement mentioned.

READ | BJP's Manoj Tiwari Sends Rihanna A Republic Day Riot Version Of Her Song; Seeks Her Input

Republic Day Violence

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, the farmers' tractor rally which was planned on nine pre-decided routes turned violent at points. Some farmers forcibly entered Central Delhi, clashing with Delhi police and planted flags at the Red Fort. The entire area saw chaotic scenes for hours as the protesters threw stones at police and damaged vehicles. Police personnel tried to control the mob by baton-charging them and lobbing tear gas shells but were largely unsuccessful, later being hailed for their composure and refusal to let the matter escalate to gunshots being fired. This is something the western celebs appear to have glossed over.

READ | Rihanna Enters Farmers' Protest Fray; Remarks On Current Escalation At Delhi's Borders

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.