Imran Khan’s Estranged Wife Avantika Malik Says 'Marriage Is Hard. Divorce Is Hard'

Avantika Malik, wife of actor Imran Khan, on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to share a post on 'marriage & divorce' and captioned it as 'serious truth bomb'. Sharing a quote by author Devon Brough, the message said, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard."

"Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely," the quote read. Reacting on Malik's post, Mini Mathur wrote, "True but my two bits. Make your bubble and sit in it. Crawl out when you must to deal with the shit but always crawl back into easy happy spaces. Compartmentalise!"

For those unaware, Imran Khan tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011. They have a 6-year-old daughter Imara.

Amidst separation rumours, Imran Khan's wife Avantika Malik in 2019 said that she has finally found something which was a 'need to escape her reality at the moment'. Malik took to her Instagram handle to share that she has found her joy in mixology and it is fun. Malik and her brother Vedant own a restaurant 'Mizu' in Worli, Mumbai and she is now the official mixologist.

