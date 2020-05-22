Imtiaz Ali Takes Up The 'Oh Na Na Na' TikTok Challenge With Daughter; Filmmaker Nails It

'Love Aaj Kal' director Imtiaz Ali along with daughter Ida took up the 'Oh Na Na Na' TikTok challenge. The filmmaker totally nailed it as they performed the viral hook step. In the video, father, and daughter twinned in black.

Ida recently shared a beautiful picture of her parents as they are currently together amid the nationwide lockdown. Imtiaz got divorced in 2012, but the couple has been staying together for their daughter amid ongoing pandemic.

Imtiaz Ali's recent release 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan didn't work at the box-office and was criticised for various reasons. Following the debacle, Imtiaz Ali has now broken his silence on the backlash he received and said that this wasn't the first time he was being criticised.

Talking to a daily, the director said that sometimes things don't work out for the best but one needs to take both the highs and lows in the same spirit. Adding that there is definitely a scope for improvement, one shouldn't stop experimenting. Imtiaz Ali also said that he would rather fail than play safe.

Concluding his thought, Ali said that it is not possible for one to go from one high to another all the time. Sometimes one has to come down to create a better peak, he said.

Director Imtiaz Ali says there can be a movie without romance at its core but it would be difficult for him to conceive a story that doesn't feature some sort of a man-woman dynamic. "I am comfortable (with love stories) but it's not that every story has to be like this. I will not want this comfort to restrict me from making any other kind of story that comes to my mind. It could be a story where there is no romance at all but that's difficult to conceive (at this point of time)," the director told PTI.

