Kartik Aaryan Describes His Experience Of Working With Imtiaz Ali, Calls Him A 'jadugar'

Bollywood's handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan seems to be in awe of his Love Aaj Kal 2 director Imtiaz Ali. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor penned a long heart-warming note on his social media and defined his emotions of working in the film and with the great director. Kartik praised the Highway director for his vision regarding the story of a film and his way of directing it. He even referred to him as a 'jadugar' in his post.

Kartik Aaryan thanks Imtiaz Ali in a long post

The actor shared an intriguing still from Love Aaj Kal 2 and shared his thoughts over the film and the director. Kartik who was super impressed by the skills of Imtiaz appreciated his way of making things easier for his actors on the sets of the film. Kartik started the note with a time when an actor drams of getting into the world of films and wrote, "When you first dream of being in films, you act in front of the mirror and nail it every time, and the world of movies seems magical. Then you get a movie. You see the camera and are unnerved. It’s bigger than the suitcase you brought to Mumbai. The bright lights seem to be scolding you for not landing on a one-inch tape mark and wasting everyone's time. The first few years become about trying not to look nervous."

Followed by this, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star narrated his journey on the sets of the film and how everything seems to be like a dream for Kartik once when the story was narrated to him.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Compared To 'Nazar 2' Actor Sheezan Mohd; Here's Why

Read: Video Of Kartik Aaryan Dancing With 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Co-stars Has Resurfaced; Watch



"Then you get an Imtiaz Ali movie. The moment he narrates the story, you are pulled into a dream. I don’t even remember seeing the camera on his set, he‘d always be standing wherever I looked after the cut. He was never at the monitor, he was by my side. The lights on Imtiaz Ali’s set help you find those tape marks. I have never experienced the kind of love and appreciation I have got for my performance in Love Aaj Kal, and that too from some of my favorite filmmakers and people I most respect in the industry. How ironic that the making of this film felt almost effortless!" he wrote. At last, Kartik concluded the post by calling the director a "jadugar" and thanked him for the golden opportunity. " Imtiaz Ali director nahi hain, jadugar hain!Thank you, sir, for giving me the best performance of my career yet."

Read: Kartik Aaryan’s 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' & Ajay Devgn’s 'De De Pyaar De' Sequels Confirmed

Read: Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' And Other Films Based On Extramarital Affairs



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.