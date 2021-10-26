In Aryan Khan Case, Lawyer Seeks 'rehab Instead Of Trial'; Hearing Adjourned To Oct 27

In a key development in Mumbai cruise drug bust case, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to October 27, Wednesday. Along with Aryan Khan's plea, the bail pleas of two others accused in the case - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - has also been adjourned till tomorrow. The three accused are challenging the order of the NDPS court, which on October 20 rejected their bail applications.

Speaking to the media, lawyers of one of the accused- Ali Kashif Khan said, "We have challenged the order of the Sessions court. Only argumemnts were made by the lawyers today. There is nothing from the judge yet..the judge is expected to make a decision tomorrow."

Aryan Khan's lawyer argues on NCB's affidavit

NCB in its affidavit has alleged that all persons arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case are inextricably linked with each other as far as their acts and offenses under the NDPS Act are concerned. While acknowledging that there is either no recovery or recovery of a small quantity of drugs from the accused persons, the NCB held that their conspiracy in the commission of offenses forms the basis of its probe.

Former A-G Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aryan Khan, refuted NCB's claim of conspiracy. He said, "There was a cruise which was to go for 2 days from Mumbai on October 2. Cruise invited customers, but Aryan was not a customer. He was invited by one Gaba, who is an event manager. Gaba also invited Arbaaz Merchant, and both happened to meet.

Mukul Rohatgi further said, "It appears that NCB has prior information that people will be carrying drugs for consumption on cruises. NCB was present in some strength in the afternoon to apprehend customers. My client and Arbaaz were apprehended before they could board. Their search was carried out. While 6 grams of charas was recovered from Arbaaz, there was no recovery from Aryan. No medical test to prove that he consumed drugs, so there's no case." Aryan Khan's lawyer added, "6 gms is not enough to keep me in jail. Many other people were arrested with commercial and large quantities. For larger amounts, such as trafficking - 27 (A) is charged. But NCB is saying that they won’t charge Aryan with 27 (A), but with conspiracy. But I do not know anyone else except my friend, so how is it a conspiracy?" Also, Aryan Khan's lawyer claimed that the WhatsApp chats recovered from the phone had no connection with the cruise rave party. "They are 2018, 19, 2020. None of these relate to the cruise party," he said.

He concluded his argument alleging that the case of Aryan Khan was invoking the interest of the public and the media because of the popularity of his parents. He put forth the court his opinion that the accused were 'young boys' and 'should be sent to rehab to bring about change instead of subjecting them to court trials.'