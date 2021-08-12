In Porn Case, Raj Kundra Firm's Director Abhijit Bhomble Arrested By Mumbai Police

In the latest development in Raj Kundra's porn case, Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell on Thursday arrested Abhijit Bhomble, director in businessman Raj Kundra's company. Notably, a lady actor had filed a case against 4 people from Raj Kundra's company. Apart from Abhijit Bhomble, Gehana Vashisth, Ajay Srimant, and Prince Kashyap are accused in this.

Mumbai Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of Actor-Model Gehana Vasisth

Earlier, a Mumbai sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari, in connection with the FIR registered against the actor and model at the Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.

During the arguments in the anticipatory bail application on August 7, Mumbai Police had opposed Vasisth's anticipatory bail application and told the court that her custody is important for the investigation and identification of other wanted accused in the case, as per the victim's statement. This case is the third such case against Vasisth, the police informed.

A case was registered at Malvani Police Station on July 29 against Vasisth and three producers of the company of businessman Raj Kundra were handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch. Gehana Vashisht was arrested in February 2021 in another pornography case. She got bail after four months.

Raj Kundra in 14-day judicial custody

Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court on July 27, after two extensions of their police custody. The Mumbai Crime Branch had told the court that several new facts had emerged during the course of the investigation. Some of the important details of the case came to light through international transactions from Raj Kundra's bank accounts for which forensic auditors have been appointed. Raj Kundra's Citibank and Kotak Mahindra bank’s Debit accounts had been frozen following the probe.

The Mumbai police found various mobile applications including the Hotshots app that were allegedly used to circulate porn. Its content was allegedly produced and accounts were purportedly handled by an entity named Viaan, owned by Raj Kundra.

