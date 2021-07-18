In Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Message, Katrina Kaif Recalls Feeling 'dread' & Having Blast

There’s much more that Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas share in common than their birthdays in the same month and two days apart. Though the duo has not worked together in any movie, they are known to be friends since the early days of their careers. This came through in the heartwarming message of the former on the ‘Desi Girl’s birthday.

Katrina Kaif’s heartwarming birthday message for Priyanka Chopra

Katrina recalled how they used to learn dancing from the same ‘guruji’ during the initial stage of their careers. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star remembered dreading the feeling of dancing after the birthday girl then. The 38-year-old added that PeeCee’s 'fire and drive' had inspired her at various stages of her life.

Katrina also reminisced car rides and night outs with Priyanka and stated that it was always a 'blast.' "Keep riding higher and higher and may u always be blessed," (sic) was Katrina’s birthday message for Priyanka.

The duo had reminisced their Kathak dancing during an Instagram banter at the time of Katrina’s cosmetic line launch last as well.

While Katrina had replaced Priyanka in Bharat, their only appearance on the big screen was in Agneepath, where they did not share any scenes. Fans of the duo would continue to root for their appearance together in a movie.

Meanwhile, Priyanka had a great way to gear up for her birthday. The multi-talented star enjoyed some ‘pre-birthday vibes’, sunbathing and letting her hair down in the pool in London. She also quipped an ‘expectation vs reality’ post involving her dogs.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sophie Choudry were among the other stars of the film industry who conveyed their birthday greetings to Priyanka as she turned 39 on Saturday.

