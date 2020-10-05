In Sushant Case, Shatrughan Sinha Wades In; Says 'CBI Not A Holy Cow' And Makes Demand

Amid the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation by CBI, Former Lok Sabha MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha on Monday took to his Twitter handle to comment on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and wrote that he 'hopes, wishes, and prays' that the premier investigating agency takes up all the pending cases in the country soon.

Sinha wrote that the CBI is not a 'holy cow' but certainly is 'the best investigating agency' the country has. Sinha said, they should take up cases "which are pending & haven't seen the light of the day, for years get to their logical conclusion, soon, sooner the better." [sic]

CBI though a premium investigating agency, not a 'holy cow' but certainly, still the best investigating agency we have. Hope, wish & pray that several prominent cases right from Maharashtra to Delhi, to all over the country which are pending & haven't seen the light of the — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) October 5, 2020

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant. So far, numerous persons including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested after being charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. On September 28, the CBI defended its investigation, stressing that no aspect has been ruled out, and now, in light of Republic exposing AIIMS forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta's u-turn in the case, the CBI has once again said that it is probing all angles including homicide in the case meticulously.

The CBI is also to investigate the Hathras case in which a 19-year-old victim died after being attacked and reportedly gangraped, sparking a wave of outrage in the country.

