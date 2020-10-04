Sushant Family's Lawyer 'highly Perturbed By AIIMS Report'; Hits Out & Plans CBI Approach

On Sunday, Senior Advocate Vikas Singh- the counsel for Sushant Singh Rajput's family expressed shock at the details of the alleged AIIMS report which has been leaked. A day earlier, various media houses concluded that Sushant had committed suicide citing the AIIMS' purported analysis of his post-mortem report and other evidence. While Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who led the inquiry panel has been quoted as saying that there is no evidence of murder, no official statement has been released so far.

Taking to Twitter, Singh revealed that he would request the CBI Director to constitute a fresh forensic team. He raised questions on the AIIMS giving a conclusive finding in the absence of Sushant's body. The Senior Advocate also cast aspersions on the Cooper Hospital's post-mortem report alleging that the time of death was not mentioned. Speaking to Republic TV, he stated that he would brief the media on October 5.

Incidentally, Dr. Gupta had himself spoken to Republic TV on August 22 detailing the discrepancies in the Mumbai Police's probe. On Monday, October 5, Republic Media Network will reveal an explosive final truth at 10 am that will clarify doubts of those seemingly convinced by the unofficial leak by the AIIMS doctor.

Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020

The Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorateinitiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant. So far, numerous persons including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested after being charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. On September 28, the CBI defended its investigation, stressing that no aspect has been ruled out.

