Inaaya Naumi Sings Birthday Song For Father Kunal Kemmu; Soha Ali Khan Shares Video

As Kunal Kemmu turns a year older on May 25, his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sang an adorable birthday song for her Papa. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share the cute video.

Inaaya can be seen playing her piano and singing 'Happy Birthday To Papa' and a few words more with crocodiles, and 'You're born in the hospital'. The video left Netizens in awe and called this the sweetest wish ever. One user wrote, "OMG, this Munchkin & Singing.... BTW, whr did the 🐊 in the wish came from 🤔", the other said, "Awwwwww @sasha7jadoo see how she said "you're born in the hospital" [sic]

Kemmu also received the best birthday gift ever from his baby girl Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Kunal and wife Soha Ali Khan both took to their social media stories to share the picture. In the picture, Inaaya is seen holding a huge balloon above her head while the actor is giving her an excited smile as he holds the card she gave to him that said, ""Best Pata Ever Hands Down" and has her little handprints on it."

Soha Ali Khan has the sweetest birthday wish for husband Kunal Kemmu; check out

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. The film was recently released on Netflix and has been receiving praise on a global level. The film is a thriller that revolves around Advait who visits Goa and falls in love with a girl named Sara. The film runs on parallel timelines and years later, Advait is seen on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael chasing him through it.

The actor is set to make a comeback with her the second season of his popular web series Abhay. Reprising the same role for Abhay 2 as well, the teaser starts with Kunal Kemmu's narration. He starts by asserting that the game has now changed and the stakes are higher than ever. The actor dwells about finding devils with human disguise.

He talks about how they can go to any extent to suffice their criminal desires. He reveals how every case brings a different kind of darkness with it and adds that there is someone who wants to fight it. Kunal Kemmu reveals that even if every step in the game is of the criminal, the victory will still be Abhay's.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.