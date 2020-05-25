Soha Ali Khan Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Husband Kunal Kemmu; Check Out

Kunal Kemmu, born on May 25, celebrates his 37th birthday this year. As daughter Inaaya made a beautiful birthday card for him that said, "Best Papa Ever Hands Down", wife Soha Ali Khan also had the most adorable wish for Kunal. The Perils of Being Moderately Famous author took to her social media stories to share an adorable picture of Kunal.

Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for husband Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan shared a morning picture of Kunal Kemmu where he is still in bed and is barely awake in the picture. She used the Happy Birthday sticker to wish him. She added another sticker that said 'Good Morning' and tagged Kunal's Instagram handle.

The actor turned author later took to her social media to share a post for him as well. Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Kunal and daughter Inaaya where they are seen sitting on the floor in matching outfit. With birthday caps on, she used the sticker 'In the genes' across the picture. Adding her adorable wish for Kunal Kemmu, Khan wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there’s no one I’d rather be locked down with â¤ï¸". [sic]

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Mohit Suri's Malang alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani. The film was recently released on Netflix and has been receiving praise on a global level. The film is a thriller that revolves around Advait who visits Goa and falls in love with a girl named Sara. The film runs on parallel timelines and years later, Advait is seen on a killing spree with cops Aghase and Michael chasing him through it.

The actor is set to make a comeback with her the second season of his popular web series Abhay. Reprising the same role for Abhay 2 as well, the teaser starts with Kunal Kemmu's narration. He starts by asserting that the game has now changed and the stakes are higher than ever. The actor dwells about finding devils with human disguise.

He talks about how they can go to any extent to suffice their criminal desires. He reveals how every case brings a different kind of darkness with it and adds that there is someone who wants to fight it. Kunal Kemmu reveals that even if every step in the game is of the criminal, the victory will still be Abhay's.

