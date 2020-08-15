Independence Day 2020: Bollywood Songs That Will Instill Patriotism; See List Here

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Starting from North to South, we are a land with the most diverse culture and traditions. On Independence Day, in sync with tradition, we bring you a playlist that will match the sentiments of the moment and instil pride in you. Here are a few patriotic to listen to.

Ae Watan Mere Abad Rahe

Ae Watan Mere Abad Rahe is a song that invokes a sense of emotional touch for one’s country. The lyrics of the song essays how one’s national should always prosper. The melodious song is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and penned down by Gulzar & Allama Iqbal.

Teri Mitti

Teri Mitti is a song from Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. The song aptly instils patriotism in one’s mind by recalling the stories of those who have and are willing to sacrifice everything for their motherland. Sung by B Praak, the lyrics of the song is written by Manoj Muntashir.

Maa Tujhe Salaam

This AR Rahman song never fails to fill enthusiasm and pride in people while saluting mother India. The lyrics of the song compares India with the nature of a mother, who gives away everything to take care of her children. The song salutes all that the land of India has given us over the years.

I Love My India

This song is picturised on late actor Amrish Puri, who can be seen describing the rich cultural heritage of India. From the traditional garment of a bride to the evergreen land, he can be explaining why India is one of the best countries & how its vivid cultures add up to its richness. I love My India is jointly crooned by Aditya Narayan, Shakar Mahadevan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Hariharan.

Aye Mere Pyaare Watan

Aye Mere Pyaare Watan is a song featured in 1961’s movie Kaabuliwala. This song by Manna Dey essays the story of a person’s eagerness to sacrifice his life for the benefit of his motherland even when they are far away from home. The song was picturised on Balraj Sahni.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola’s exceptional lyrics reflect upon the Indian freedom struggle. Over the years, this song has overwhelmed everyone with a sense of patriotism. Take a look at it here:

