'The Kapil Sharma Show' To Host Salim-Sulaiman For Their Independence Day Special Episode

Independence Day is just around the corner, and it looks like Kapil Sharma has special guests planned for the day. This Saturday, on August 15, The Kapil Sharma Show will host the musical duo Salim-Sulaiman as a part of their special segment. The musical duo will be a part of the Independence Day celebration and will entertain the audiences to the fullest.

Other than promising that the episode will be a laughing riot, the episode will also feature the musical duo entertaining the audience with the musical renovation of their chartbusters songs. The special episode of the Kapil Sharma show will air on Independence Day itself at 9:30 PM on Sony entertainment television. Check out the pictures of the musical duo on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Salim-Sulaiman on The Kapil Sharma Show

Salim-Sulaiman on their official Instagram channel revealed that they are coming up with a new song with old emotions. They mentioned that they are all set to 'bind old emotions with a new feeling'. While sharing a poster of their upcoming song, Salim Sulaiman stated that they will release Jana Gana Mana which is recreated by some new-age singers like Nikhil Sinha, Nikhil Swapnil, Swapnil Singh, Hansika Parikh, Kabir Singh Manchanda, Keshav Tyohar, Prateeksha Srivastava as well as Harshit Shankar. It has also been revealed that the song will be releasing on August 14, a day prior to Independence Day.

On Monday, Salim Merchant took to his social media account and revealed that this week is a big week for India. He elaborated that despite us celebrating India every day, our spirit strengthens and our love for our country intensifies around the Independence as well as Republic Day. He shared a throwback picture from a year back and mentioned that exactly 1 year ago the singing duo Salim-Sulaiman had organised a parade on the streets of Chicago for Indian Independence Day celebrations.

