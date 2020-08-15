Independence Day 2020: Take This Bollywood Quiz Based On Female Biopic Films

Biopic movies are a notable part of the movie industry. It narrates various tales of achievements of personalities and their struggles, inspiring masses of audience. On the occasion of Independence Day 2020, take this Bollywood quiz and guess the right female-centric biopic film based on their descriptions. Check it out.

Female biopic movie quiz

Q.1 This biopic is an upcoming film based on a former Indian Air Force officer. She was the first female air-force pilot in combat. The film follows the woman combat aviator's story of flying into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Can you guess the film?

Mary Kom Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl LOC Kargil Mission Kashmir

Q.2 The movie is a sports biopic film. It is based on boxing. This female-centric biopic depicts the narrative of a female boxer and follows her journey from becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. This boxer has won several Olympics accolades.

Saala Khadoos Apne Mary Kom Ghulam

Q.3 The film is based on one of the popular wrestler families. It follows the story of two sisters who are trained by their pehlwani amateur wrestler father to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. It features their journey to win Commonwealth Games.

Dangal Sultan Fight Club – Members Only Mary Kom

Q.4 The plot of this film is based on Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization's hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan. The hijacking took place on September 5, 1986. The film follows the story of the flight's head purser who tried to stop the hijack attempt by alerting the pilots followed by getting the plane land safely. She died trying to help save 359 of the 379 passengers and crew on board. Guess the film.

Hijack Zameen Kandahar Neerja

Q.5 The biopic movie centres around the real-life story of an acid attack survivor. It follows the victim's life after the attack and her attempt to save other women like her. Can you guess this film's name?

Chhapaak Big Brother Tezaab Acid Attack

Q.6 The movie is a biopic film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It follows Manikarnika in the ghats of Varanasi until her struggles to save Jhansi. This biopic was a recent release.

Jhansi Ki Rani Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi The Warrior Queen Of Jhansi The Queen of Jhansi

Q.7 The film was released on an OTT platform. It follows the story of a woman who was also known as the "human computer". Can you guess this biopic film?

The Dirty Picture Mission Mangal Shakuntala Devi Poorna

Q.8 This film is an underrated film. It is a biopic film on the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest. The film was screened at the Palm Springs International Film Festival where it was nominated on the festival's list of "30 Best Feature Films".

Everest Kedarnath Beyond The Edge Poorna

Q.9 The movie is a sports biopic. It is based on an Indian badminton player. She is the first Indian to win two singles gold medals in Commonwealth Games.

Soorma Gold Mary Kom Sania

Q.10 This biopic is based on a lady gangster. It follows the life story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Can you guess the film?

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Haseena Parkar Shootout At Lokhandwala Shootout At Wadala

Answers to the quiz:

2 3 1 4 1 2 3 4 4 2

