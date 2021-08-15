Independence Day 2021: Highest Grossing Patriotic Themed Movies At The Box Office

Patriotism and cinema's connections date long back. Patriotic films have brought several unheard stories and events to the upfront for viewers to step into the shoes of those who either fought for the nation's security or brought glory to the country. Films like Border and LOC Kargil brought stories of those brave army personnel who put their country's security to the forefront. On Independence Day 2021, here are some highest-grossing Indian patriotic films.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike released in 2019. The film is based on India's 2018 surgical strike on Pakistan after the Uri terrorist attack. The film came out to be both a critical and commercial success. It grossed over Rs 292.01crores as per IMDb.

Kesari

The 2019 film Kesari starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film is based on the true story of Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier of the British Indian Army. Ishar Singh led the Sikh soldiers' group called 21 Sikh, who fought against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. This Anurag Singh directorial garnered Rs 151.87 crores as per Box Office India.

Raazi

Raazi is the true story of an Indian spy who married a Pakistani officer to bring out details about Pakistan's next attack. The film was an adaptation of the book Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. The female-centric film grossed over Rs 123.84 crores at the box office as per Box Office India.

Airlift

Another Akshay Kumar starrer film Airlift was both a critical and commercial success. The film is based on the true story of India's biggest evacuation operation in Kuwait, during Saddam Hussein's rule. As per Box Office India, the film grossed over Rs. 123.4 crores.

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

The 2014 film Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty was adapted from the South Indian blockbuster movie Thuppakki. The film's plot revolved around Virat, army personnel, and his quest to find the man behind multiple bomb blasts in Mumbai during his vacation. The film starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. It earned over Rs 112.45 crores, according to Box Office India.

Shershaah

Shershaah is the heroic saga of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film released on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crores mark as its current IMDb rating is 8.8 on 10.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

The latest Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film released on August 13, 2021. It is the story of 300 Gujarat women who reconstructed the IAF airstrip in Bhuj as it was destroyed during the Indo-Pak war. The film is expected to cross the 100 crores mark owing to the positive responses it received from the audience.

IMAGE: SHERSHAAH FILM, VICKY KAUSHAL AND RAAZI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.