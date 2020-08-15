Independence Day: Kaushal Plays Veena, Taimur-Inaaya Wave Flag, Salman Khan Sings For Fans

Film personalities, including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and little angels Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Saturday celebrated India's 74th Independence Day. The stars took to their social media handles to spread a message of peace and unity on the occasion.

'Raazi' actor Vicky Kaushal shared a video of him playing — Ae Watan on the Veena instrument. He also shared a video of the national flag with Swades song in the backdrop. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared a video of Taimur Ali Khan waving the flag at home. Soha Ali Khan also posted an adorable picture of Inaaya waving a handmade flag at home.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, sang 'Saare Jahaan se acha'. He also wished his fans on Twitter, "Be 100% reliable and dependable ... Happy Independence Day ... Jai Hind." [sic]

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Aao desh ka sammaan karen, shaheedon kee shahaadat yaad karen, aao svatantrata divas ka maan karen. Wish you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay." Kajol shared a video from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' where she says, "Sare Jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara, Kabhi mat bhoolna"

