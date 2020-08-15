Last Updated:

Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan Salutes COVID Warriors, Other Stars Pen Strong Notes

As India celebrated its 74th Independence Day, Amitabh Bachchan wished peace and prosperity to the nation, while other stars also conveyed greetings.

Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan salutes COVID warriors, other stars pen strong notes

The nation is celebrating the fervour of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Right from sharing messages with their close ones, posting social media updates to hoisting the National Flag, the citizens expressed their pride about the country’s achievements and the sacrifices of the numerous heroes who laid their lives in the freedom struggle. The stars of the film industry too conveyed their greetings on the occasion with heartfelt messages on social media.

Bollywood stars wish on Independence Day

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, penned a note saluting the COVID warriors as well in his Independence Day message. Big B termed Independence Day as an ‘auspicious day’ and wished his fans and followers peace and prosperity. 

Lata Mangeshkar also conveyed her greetings by sharing a video of the evergreen Saare Jahan Se Achha in her own voice.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshay Kumar penned an emotional video urging everyone to help the street sellers who are facing a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo where she is planting a sapling and wrote that we should do something that will make the country’s soil proud of us. 

Taapsee Pannu shared a verse from popular poet Rahat Indori, who passed away a few days ago.

Priyanka Chopra honoured the female warriors of the freedom battle like Sarojini Naidu, Rani Lakshmibai with a video.

Anupam Kher penned a note for ‘Bharat Mata’, sharing that he will always pray that the country grows from strength to strength.

India officially achieved independence from the British rule of two centuries on August 15, 1947. Some of the highlights of Independence Day every year is the hoisting of the flag at educational institutions, residential localities, and offices. The day is also marked by the address to the nation by the Prime Minister at Red Fort.

