Independence Day: Amitabh Bachchan salutes COVID warriors, other stars pen strong notes

The nation is celebrating the fervour of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. Right from sharing messages with their close ones, posting social media updates to hoisting the National Flag, the citizens expressed their pride about the country’s achievements and the sacrifices of the numerous heroes who laid their lives in the freedom struggle. The stars of the film industry too conveyed their greetings on the occasion with heartfelt messages on social media.

READ: Independence Day 2020: Patriotic Songs You Can Listen On The Day

Bollywood stars wish on Independence Day

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, penned a note saluting the COVID warriors as well in his Independence Day message. Big B termed Independence Day as an ‘auspicious day’ and wished his fans and followers peace and prosperity.

T 3627 - the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious Day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity .. pic.twitter.com/N6ag0JKoOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 14, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar also conveyed her greetings by sharing a video of the evergreen Saare Jahan Se Achha in her own voice.

Akshay Kumar penned an emotional video urging everyone to help the street sellers who are facing a tough time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives.

On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India.

जिससे जितनी हो सके उतनी मदद कीजिये... बस नज़रअंदाज़ मत कीजिये, share the way YOU care.

Jai Hind 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WHCuabljEI — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo where she is planting a sapling and wrote that we should do something that will make the country’s soil proud of us.

आओ कुछ ऐसा बन के दिखाएँ की इस देश की मिट्टी को भी हम पे गर्व हो जाए, स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🇮🇳 जय हिंद 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qO6FkjjOZt — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Taapsee Pannu shared a verse from popular poet Rahat Indori, who passed away a few days ago.

“दुआ करो कि सलामत रहे हिम्मत मेरी

यह एक चिराग सौ आंधियों पे भारी है...”- राहत इन्दोरी

Happy Independence Day India ❤️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2020

Priyanka Chopra honoured the female warriors of the freedom battle like Sarojini Naidu, Rani Lakshmibai with a video.

READ: Independence Day: Mobile Internet Services Snapped In Kashmir As Precautionary Measure

Anupam Kher penned a note for ‘Bharat Mata’, sharing that he will always pray that the country grows from strength to strength.

हम सभी को हमारे देश भारत वर्ष के स्वतंत्रता दिवस की बहुत बहुत बधाई।मेरी भगवान से हमेशा ये प्रार्थना रहेगी कि हमारा देश हज़ारों सालों तक फूलें फलें और प्रगति की ऊँचाइयों को हमेशा छुए।भारत माता की जय।जय हिंद। Happy Independence Day to all of us!! 🙏🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳 #IAmAProudIndian — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 14, 2020

India officially achieved independence from the British rule of two centuries on August 15, 1947. Some of the highlights of Independence Day every year is the hoisting of the flag at educational institutions, residential localities, and offices. The day is also marked by the address to the nation by the Prime Minister at Red Fort.

READ: On Independence Day, Sachin Tendulkar Says 'children Are Future', Will Drive India Forward

READ: Independence Day: Proud Indians Salute Heroes Of The Nation, Pledge To Make India Stronger

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.