India 75: Varun Dhawan Poses With Tiranga In Front Of Burj Khalifa On Independence Day

India is commemorating the 75 years of its independence today, August 15, 2022. To celebrate the 75th Independence Day, many joined the central government's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign and the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. The entire country was seen celebrating the special occasion by hoisting the National Flag at their homes. While Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is currently in Dubai, he was seen posing with the flag against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared a glimpse of his Independence Day celebration in Dubai. In the photo, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star could be seen donning a white kurta pyjama as he smiled while holding the tricolour in his hand. The Burj Khalifa was clearly visible in the backdrop amidst the skyline of Dubai. Sharing the photo, the actor penned, "Hum jahaan rahe jhanda uncha rahe humara." He also added the hashtag "proud Indian."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

India is currently celebrating its 75th Independence Day and remembering the sacrifices of its freedom fighters. Over 100 crore Indians are expected to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. the campaign was an initiative for citizens to rededicate themselves to the service of the country. As the entire country celebrated, PM Modi hoisted the national Flag at Red Fort, Delhi, and addressed the nation.

On Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the family drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. While the film received a moderate response from the viewers, it saw Varun Dhawan share the screen space for the first time with Kiara Advani. The film also featured veteran actors Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan now has a long list of films lined up in his kitty. The actor recently wrapped up his upcoming movie Bawaal in which he will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also collaborate with Kriti Sanon in the forthcoming horror film Bhediya. Apart from these, the actor also has a movie with director Remo D'Souza in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn