India-China LAC Clash: Bollywood's Vicky Kaushal, Sonu Sood, Neha & Hrithik Salute Martyrs

20 Indian soldiers including a Colonel were killed in a violent physical clash with the People’s Liberation Army of China in the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh on Monday. Soon, Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Kunal Kemmu and Mouni Roy expressed their grief and mourned the death of martyred Jawans on their respective social media handles. Take a look:

Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood mourned Colonel Suresh Babu’s demise on Twitter and mentioned that his sacrifices for the nation will never be forgotten. In addition to that, Sonu thanked the veteran’s family for their sacrifices too. Take a look:

Santosh babu.. you will remain in our hearts forever. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. We Salute you and your family for what you did for our nationðŸ™. #GalwanValley ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/1tCBQrM7ab — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 16, 2020

Varun Dhawan

Taking to his Twitter handle, Varun Dhawan confessed that he was heartbroken over ‘the death of the soldiers in the Galwan Valley. The actor remarked that he is forever indebted to the sacrifices of the brave soldiers. Take a look:

Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers. #GalwanValley. Our defence stands it’s ground. We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. #jaihind — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2020

Hrithik Roshan

On his Twitter handle, Hrithik Roshan paid his highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty and offered his heartfelt condolences & prayers for their families. Hrithik Roshan mentioned that the Indian defense stands tall on the ground. Take a look:

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace ðŸ™ðŸ» — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal mourned the loss of the bravehearts, who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of the country. The actor also paid his heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families. Take a look:

I salute our bravehearts who fought courageously at the Galwan Valley and made the supreme sacrifice for the honour of our nation. My heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind. — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) June 16, 2020

Kunal Kemmu

Taking to his Instagram handle to mourn the lives lost at the Galwan Valley, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of the Indian army holding the tricolour flag. In the caption, Kunal Kemmu wrote: “We live in your debtðŸ™. Deeply saddened. Respect love and condolences to the families of our fallen soldiers. I pray for peace I pray for love I pray for happiness. Jai Hind.”

Neha Dhupia

Offering condolences to the soldier’s families, Neha Dhupia on Twitter wrote that she is indebted to these brave hearts for life who laid their lives in the Galwan Valley. Take a look:

Condolences to the families of the soldiers who laid their lives down in #Galwanvalley ... we are indebted to these brave hearts for life ... Jai hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 16, 2020

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared a collage of pictures of the soldiers on her Instagram handle and asked God to 'make it stop'. The actor also offered her prayers and condolences to their families. Take a look:

India-China clash at LAC

On Tuesday, India said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quotient in the region. China, meanwhile, blamed India for the flare-up, saying Indian troops crossed the border twice illegally and launched "provocative attacks". The recent India-China Face off is considered the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the disputed region. Recently, a US State Department spokesperson said that The United States of America is 'closely monitoring' the situation following a violent clash between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully.

Here is the Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

