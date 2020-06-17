Canada PM Justin Trudeau Dials PM Modi; Discusses India-China Border Dispute Along LAC

A day after violent clash between Indian and Chinese armies at the Galwan valley, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. Issuing a statement about the conversation on Wednesday Trudeau's office said that both the leaders discussed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Trudeau also condolences to Prime Minister Modi for the loss of lives and damage caused by Cyclones Amphan and Nisarga.

In the statement, Trudeau said that he discussed efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and exchanged views on the latest developments in Canada and India with respect to protecting the health and safety of their citizens while ensuring economic recovery. Trudeau also highlighted the need for continued international coordination. Canadian Prime Minister has told PM Modi that both countries will work together to strengthen the 'dynamic and mutually beneficial' Canada-India relationship.

Meanwhile, the state department of the United States of America said that it is 'closely monitoring' the situation and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully. UN chief also said that the world body is concerned about reports of violence and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint.

Three Indian Army personnel martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 at the Line of Actual Control. It mentioned that both sides had disengaged at the Galwan area. It added that 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

A violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is said to have suffered 43 casualties, reported ANI quoting sources. No firing took place during the faceoff, the armies used clubs and rocks.

A series of meetings took place as the situation unfolded. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Later, Singh briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest development. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also met.

