India-China Faceoff: Hrithik Roshan Mourns Soldiers' Martyrdom; Expresses Solidarity

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday mourned the martyrdom of three Indian Army personnel at the Line of Actual Control. Expressing sorrow, Hrithik conveyed his highest respect to the martyred.

Three Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. Director Goldie Behl too wrote, "Prayers for these braveheart army officers who were martyred yesterday in the India-China border clash in Galwan valley. My condolences to their families. The world is going through a crisis. Let us sincerely pray for peace and goodness to prevail. #PrayForPeace" [sic]

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

Praying for our soldiers 🙏 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 16, 2020

भारतीय सेना की जय। जय हिन्द।🇮🇳 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 16, 2020

Here is the MEA's full statement:

"India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in Eastern Ladakh. Senior Commanders had a productive meeting on 6th June 2020 and agreed on a process for such de-escalation. Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level. While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley. On the late-evening and night of 15th June, 2020 a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side. We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

