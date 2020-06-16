'Ban All Chinese Products,' Booms Harbhajan Singh After Violent India-China Clash At LAC

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh called for a complete ban on Chinese products following the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh, on Monday. In a huge flashpoint at the LAC, a violent standoff occurred on Monday night between the Indian and Chinese troops, in which three Indian Army personnel were martyred. A divisional Commander Level meeting is already on at the Eastern Ladakh sector to defuse the border situation with China. There have been casualties on the other side as well.

Harbhajan Singh calls for boycott of Chinese products

The clash witnessed no firing of bullets; rather clubs and stones were used at the Line of Actual Control. The development comes days after India and China held Corps Commander level talks at Moldo and both the countries issued statements saying that they will ensure peaceful de-escalation.

In his first response, the Chinese foreign minister said, "China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side and urged it to strictly restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that may complicate the border situation." It is important to note here that the fulcrum of the standoff is the sanctity of the border, hence it is interpretive as to who violated whose territory.

India China border tensions

The recent border dispute between India and China first came into the forefront on May 9 when clash was reported between military of the two nations at Naku La in Sikkim. Furthermore, on May 10, army official informed that there were other clashes that took place on May 6 near Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh. Moreover, days after this, Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the LAC in eastern Ladakh. A fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force then carried out sorties in the area.

With an aim to find a solution to the tensions, India and China held Corps Commander level talks on June 6 at Moldo. Issuing a statement after 5-long hours of talks, New Delhi that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation and described the meeting as 'cordial and positive atmosphere'. Beijing also affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control' and both sides will resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels, and consequently, that there had been de-escalation and disengagement.

