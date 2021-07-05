Indian Army Names Military Firing Range After Vidya Balan In Gulmarg, Kashmir

Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan has contributed to Indian cinema for over two decades by starting her career on the small screen. While she has been honoured with numerous awards over the years for her phenomenal work in the industry, a special recognition by the Indian Army has come across the actress.

According to the reports from ANI, the 42-year-old actress is being awarded for her contribution to Indian cinema by getting a firing range named after her. The 'Vidya Balan Firing range' is situated in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The actress is yet to publicly comment about the big achievement. A couple of years ago, the actress also attended the Gulmarg Winter festival along with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Vidya Balan's contribution to Indian cinema

Touted to be one of the revolutionary actresses in Bollywood in the early 2000s for her female-led projects, the national award-winning actress started her career in 1995 in Hum Paanch. After appearing in the Bengali movie Bhalo Theko, she made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta. Movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa catapulted the actress's fame in Bollywood and made her one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. With consecutive successful movies like Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica and Kahaani, the actress bagged a National Award for her role in The Dirty Picture.

One of the most talked-about performances by the actress was in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller Kahani where she portrayed the role of a distressed pregnant woman in search of her missing husband. The actress received critical acclaim for her role and was lauded for efforts put into promoting the movie. A complete contrast to her role in Kahani, the actress broke several barriers for a Bollywood actress with her performance in The Dirty Picture for which she won a National Film Award for Best Actress. Her latest project, Sherni, helmed by Amit V. Masurkar, where she essayed the role of Vidya Vincent, has gained a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on 18 June 2021.

