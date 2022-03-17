Indian Film Industry, Armed Forces Both Contribute To Nation-building: Gen MM Naravane

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, while speaking at an event of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), said that war movies such as Uri and Shershaah have conveyed the challenges and sacrifices from the war zone to the masses. The Indian Army's Chief of Staff said that the Indian film industry has a strong relationship with the armed forces.

Speaking at the FICCI event on Wednesday, General MM Naravane spoke about the contribution of the Indian film industry to nation-building.

"The profession of arms and the cinema, though diverse in their very nature, have one thing in common; they both have contributed immensely to nation-building," General MM Naravane said in his speech. He further added that a good movie will entertain, enlighten, and inspire the audience in many ways.

"We have grown up watching war movies like Vijeta and Hindustan ki Kasam, but for the younger generation I have to mention Border, Uri and more recently Shershaah," Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Speaking about the recent movies like Uri and Shershaah, MM Naravane, who is also India's Chief of Defence Staff after the passing away of Major General Bipin Rawat, said, "These movies have taken the challenges and sacrifices from the war zone to the masses."

He also mentioned Indian movie songs that have become immortalised because of the emotions they carry. The eternal song "Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon" could move the entire nation and was included in the Beating the Retreat Ceremony this year, he said.

'Need to open all vistas for women in the Indian society,' says Gen MM Naravane

While speaking at the FICCI event, Gen MM Naravane also spoke about the importance of women for India's growth. He said, "We as a society need to work towards women empowerment from the grassroots levels upwards. Women empowerment should not remain a mere slogan but be seen in tangible outcomes." He further added, "We will also be having the first batch of women combat pilots graduating later this year."

We as a society need to work towards women empowerment from the grassroot levels upwards. #Women empowerment should not remain a mere slogan but be seen in tangible outcomes: Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane at @FICCIFLO event 'Celebrating Women' from the Tri-Services. pic.twitter.com/FXzsDpHah0 — FICCI (@ficci_india) March 16, 2022

The Army chief stated that antiquated norms that restrict equal treatment to men and women are no longer acceptable in Indian culture. We need to open all vistas for women in the Indian society be it the corporate sector or the Army, he added further.

General MM Naravane said that female officers have been serving the Indian Army for a long time and that they have been given multiple assignments, handing them with exposure to various fields. Naravane said that female officers will also serve in commander roles once their turn comes. "Quality is gender-neutral," he said. "There are only two types of officers good officers and bad officers," he added.