'Teri Mitti' Trends On Google After Losing Best Lyrics Award To 'Apna Time Aayega'

During a recent Bollywood Award ceremony, both, Teri Mitti, from Kesari, and Apna Time Aayega, from Gully Boy, were nominated for the Award for Best Lyricist. While many believed that Teri Mitti was deserving of the award, much to the chagrin of fans, as well as the lyricist Manoj Muntashir, it was Apna Time Aayega that ended up winning. This has now sparked a huge controversy, as several fans have accused the Award Ceremony of being fixed. After this controversy, many Indians are googling where they can download Teri Mitti, with the song also topping the google charts if one searches for 'Gully Boy Lyrics'.

Teri Mitti starts to tread on Google after Apna Time Aayega wins Best Lyrics Award

The whole controversy started when Apna Time Aayega won the Best Lyricist Award over Teri Mitti. After that winner was announced, Manoj Muntashir, the writer for Teri Mitti, took to social media to share how he felt cheated out of the Award. His post soon started to tread online as many agreed with him and claimed that the massively popular Award Ceremony was fixed.

After Apna Time Aayega won and the whole situation turned into a massive controversy, many Indians started to google search where they could download Teri Mitti. In fact, Teri Mitti is currently trending on Google, and if one searches the song on Google trends, then they will notice that one of the associated search terms is 'Kesari songs download'. Teri Mitti also tops the chart if one searches for Apna Time Aayega and Gully Boy lyrics.

Fans of the song, Teri Mitti, are currently flooding Apna Time Aayega's comment section on YouTube. Many fans are review bombing and disliking the song while claiming that it was Teri Mitti that deserved to win the Award. Fans are also supporting Manoj Muntashir's post on Instagram and are talking about how the Award Ceremonies of Bollywood are fixed.

