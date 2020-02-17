'Teri Mitti' Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Boycotts Award Shows After 'Apna Time Ayega' Wins

Manoj Muntashir, who has won the best lyricist awards for many songs like 'Galliyan' (Ek Villain), 'Mere Rashke Qamar' (Baadshaho), and has penned many other songs for Bollywood films, took to his social media handle to announce that he is boycotting award shows.

In a heartfelt note, Muntashir bid goodbye to award shows after his song 'Teri Mitti' from 'Kesari' lost to 'Apna Time Aayega' from 'Gully Boy' at an award show. He wrote: "Dear Awards...Even if I try all my life.. I won't be able to write a better song than #TeriMitti, a better line than.. 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta hai'."

Muntashir added: "You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida." [sic] Soon after the award show in question was criticised on social media with Netizens calling it 'fake' and 'paid'.

Lyricist and scriptwriter Neelesh Mishra tweeted, “Read this poignant note by lyricist @manojmuntashir about his beautiful song “Mitti”. I don’t know which song won, but I was reminded of how I often felt: I wrote songs in 30+ films but NEVER won an award. Perhaps some of my songs did deserve something! I stand with you, Manoj."

