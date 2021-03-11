India's Vaccine Maitri receives special message from Vikas Khanna as mom receives dose

India’s vaccine diplomacy has become a talking point globally and a proof of this was the acknowledgment made by Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath. Even Indians have been sharing their delight and pride about the policy to send Made-in-India vaccines across the world. Recently, chef Vikas Khanna hailed India’s internal and external work related to the vaccine, after his mother received the first shot of the vaccine.

Vikas Khanna on India’s vaccine policy

Sharing a photo of his mother Bindu Khanna all smiles after receiving the Covishield vaccine, Vikas Khanna shared that the initiative of sending vaccines abroad, being called as ‘Vaccine Maitri’, was about ‘serving humanity’, ‘caring for its people’ and the world at large. The Michelin Star Chef also used the Sanskrit term ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’ which meant the ‘World is One Family.’ Tagging the Prime Minister’s Office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others, he also gave a shoutout to the ‘World’s Largest Vaccination Drive’ in the country.

Previously, other celebrities related to the film industry like Shatrughan Sinha, R Madhavan had also praised vaccine diplomacy. Many stars have also received the first dose of the vaccine, and this includes Jeetendra, Neena Gupta, Hema Malini, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, among others.

India’s Vaccine diplomacy

The latest country to gain from the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative was Afghanistan which received 468,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine, from the Serum Institute of India. India has already sent the indigenous vaccines to 29 countries and will be providing vaccine doses to 49 more nations over the next few weeks. As a part of the 'Largest Vaccination Drive', India has vaccinated over 2.5 crore citizens already.