IPL 2023: Anushka Sharma Shares Video Of Euphoric Crowd After Virat Kohli's RCB Win

In IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of the domestic cricket league. After RCB's win, powered by an incredible performance from Virat Kohli who scored his third half-century in the latest edition, Anushka Sharma took to social media to celebrate her husband and his team's victory against their rivals in the limited overs match. Her reactions during the game have also been going viral on social media.

Sharing a video on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote victory over it. At the end of the match, the RCB team members gathered on the pitch. The crowd was euphoric after seeing Virat and RCB scoring a win against the rivals and Anushka shared the moment on social media.

Anushka Sharma shares all-black photo

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress recently shared a photo in an all-black avatar. She donned a sporty look. Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared the picture with a caption featuring a couple of wide-eye emojis. Virat Kohli, who leaves no opportunity in expressing his admiration for his actress-wife on social media, reacted to it quickly with fire and red heart emojis. His reaction to Anushka's picture received more than 6,800 likes.

Anushka supports Virat Kohli at the IPL 2023

Anushka Sharma has been regularly extending her support to her cricketer-husband, marking her attendance in the crowd when India or Virat plays. The Bollywood actor-producer was supportive of Virat when he scored a half century against the Delhi Capitals in RCB's latest IPL match. Earlier, she was also seen in the stands when RCB played against Lucknow Super Giants.

After Virat scored a fifty, the cameras panned towards Anushka, who clapped and smiled in order to express her joy. Virat thumped his chest and screamed with joy following his fifty. After RCB's win, the team is slated to play against the Chennai Super Kings on Monday, April 17.