Inside Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor & More Celebs' Bhai Dooj Celebration With Siblings

Bhai Dooj is one of the auspicious festivals that is celebrated two days after Diwali. The festival is observed on the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik and is a celebration of the precious bond between a brother and a sister. The sisters pray for their brothers' healthy and long life and perform a pooja ceremony for them. On the occasion, several Bollywood stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and more extended warm wishes while sharing loving moments with their siblings.

Kartik Aaryan never fails to mark every festival despite his busy schedule. On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, he and his sister Kritika Tiwari had a small celebration as he shared glimpses of the same on Instagram. In the photos, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star was seen touching his sister's feet. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Bhai Dooj."

Shweta Bachchan unleashed her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan's goofy side by sharing pictures from their Bhai Dooj celebration. In the photos, the sibling-duo was seen sitting on a sofa in ethnic attire. While Shweta looked into the camera, Abhishek Bachchan grinned at her. In the caption, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj," to which the Dasvi star replied, "Hahahaha. Love you. Happy bhai dooj." Amitabh Bachchan also commented on the photo and wrote, "My pride my love my All."

Soha Ali Khan sends love to Saif Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj

Soha Ali Khan shared some candid moments with her actor-brother on Bhai Dooj. The video montage showcased the close bond between the brother-sister duo. Along with the clip, the Tum Mile actor wrote, "Thank you for inspiring me to always be true to myself and for reminding me that the best is indeed, unbelievably, yet to come. happy bhai dooj."

Shraddha Kapoor was a happy soul as she celebrated with her brothers. Sharing a cute photo, Kapoor wrote, "Happy Bhai Dooj Bhar bhar ke gifts lena apne bhaiyon se aaj."

Image: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor/@kartikaaryan