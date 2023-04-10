Inside Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's Dubai Vacation With Orhan Awatramani

Khushi Kapoor travelled to Dubai with her father Boney Kapoor to spend some quality time with their friends. They were joined by Orhan Awatramani, well known as Orry, on their trip abroad. Later, Orry shared some inside photos from their Dubai vacation on his Instagram stories.

Khushi Kapoor, Orry, and their close friends attended Atif Aslam's concert in Dubai. The singer was seen dressed in a red shimmery coat for his incredible performance. Later, Orry shared some photos from a club where he posed with Khushi Kapoor. The Archies actress slipped into a mini black dress for the evening and paired her outfit with a black purse and matching heels. Meanwhile, Orhan wore a tie-dye shirt teamed with trousers.

In another photos, Orry posed with Boney Kapoor by giving him a big hug. The duo sported their casual fits for the day out. While Orry wore a polka dot shirt, the film producer opted for a blue kurta. Orhan also shared a picture with Khushi Kapoor, who wore a peach-coloured deep neckline flowy maxi dress. Check out the pictures below:

Khushi Kapoor's debut movie

Khushi Kapoor, who is the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor, will soon make her acting debut with the movie The Archies. The film will release on OTT and is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The Archies also features other actors including Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and more.

Who is Orhan Awatramani?

Reportedly, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is a socialite from Mumbai and is well-known for hanging out with the star kids. His close friends are Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn, among others. According to him, he is a songwriter, singer, designer, fashion stylist, art curator, football player, creative director, and much more. Orry is mostly friends with the people of his age in the industry. He is also close to Bhumi Pednekar and her sister.