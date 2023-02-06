Inside Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra Wedding Bash: Celebs Line Up, See Photos

Days after tying the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra, Masaba Gupta shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram from her wedding party on Monday (February 6). The shared photos feature her family and close friends like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma.

Masaba can be seen laughing in a couple of photos as her friends embrace her. One of the shared pictures featured actor Sonam Kapoor dressed in a black-and-white ensemble. In another photo, Masaba's stepfather Vivek Mehra hugged her closely and kissed her on the head.

Nalini Misra Tyabji, Masaba's mother-in-law, was seen cuddling Konkona Sensharma in one of the images. Konkona chose a black dress, while Nalini wore a green and blue saree. Also giving a hug to Konkona was producer Rhea Kapoor.

The final image showed Masaba's stepfather, the legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, grinning while holding cricketer Ajay Jadeja.

Masaba Gupta-Satyadeep Misra announced their marriage

Earlier on Friday (January 27), Masaba Gupta announced her marriage to her Masaba Masaba co-star Satyadeep Misra in an Instagram post. She wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!".

This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage. Previously, she was married to producer Madhu Mantena for four years from 2015 to 2019. Satyadeep had a 10-year-long marriage with actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The two got divorced in 2013.