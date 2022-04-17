Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Bash: Newlyweds Happily Pose With Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with each other in an intimate yet dreamy wedding that took place on April 14.

Two days after the D-day, the newlyweds hosted a grand wedding bash which was attended by their friends in the Bollywood industry. Sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor recently took to social media to give fans an inside glimpse of the wedding party by posting a happy selfie with the bride and the groom.

Karisma Kapoor's happy moment with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor beams with tremendous joy in the recently surfaced photo as she strikes a pose with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The bride and the groom also appear to be having a ball as they share an infectious smile while the camera captures them together. Alia Bhatt never fails to impress the fashion police and for her wedding bash, the Raazi star took her shimmer glimmer game a notch higher in a glitzy gown. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a black crisp suit. "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor," wrote Karisma while posting the selfie online. Take a look at it here:

This comes just a day after Alia Bhatt shared a slew of stunning photos from her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The pictures gave fans a glimpse of how the groom squad put up a dhamakedaar performance for the bride. In addition to this, Ranbir Kapoor also paid a tribute to his late father Rishi Kapoor during his performance at the Mehendi ceremony. While sharing the photos online, Alia Bhatt penned a heartwarming caption explaining how the special day went for her. The actor wrote,

The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days… and then there are days like these!

Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor