Inside Raveena Tandon’s Bash With Her Girl Gang After Being Conferred With Padma Shri

After being conferred with Padma Shri, Raveena Tandon celebrated the special occasion with her close friends and family. The actress took to social media and shared glimpses from her all-girls' bash.

In the pictures, Raveena can be seen wearing an off-white dress teamed with golden heels. The house was decorated with pink and silver balloons. It also had big banner with 'Congratulations' written on it.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her close friend Neelam Kothari. In another picture, Raveena's daughter Rasha Thadani can be seen clapping as the actress cuts a cake. In other photos, she can be seen giving hugs and kisses to Rasha.

Captioning the post, she wrote, "#allaboutlastnight #mygirls #mymadgirls . Last night was a mood! #allaboutlove #positiveenergy."

See the post below:

Raveena Tandon reacts to conferring Padma Shri

The Government of India announced that Raveena Tandon will be bestowed Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India on the eve of Republic Day. The actress was over the moon and expressed her excitement in an interview with Republic Media Network.

She said, "This award encapsulates, recognises, and appreciates the work I have done in the last 30 years. I want to thank my audience."

"The audience accepted me in all avatars with open arms. They have given me a lot of love over the years. They appreciated me. It really feels special to receive this honor. I will keep doing hard work and never stop," she added.