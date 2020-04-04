'Iqbal' To 'Mary Kom', Inspirational Bollywood Movies To Watch During Quarantine

Amid coronavirus breakdown, everyone is suggested to practice self-quarantine. The outbreak has led many countries to impose lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus and everyone is requested to adopt social distancing and self-isolation. In this difficult time, celebrities are also encouraging their fans and followers to stay safe and stay home during the lockdown.

The quarantine might also lead to mental stress and anxiety issues for many people. However, it is essential for everyone to stay relaxed and stress-free during this time. In order to keep you entertained and motivated, here are some of the best inspirational Bollywood movies you can watch during the quarantine.

Iqbal

Iqbal is a 2005 released sports drama directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The film is based on the life of a boy named Iqbal who suffers from speech and hearing impairments. He is extremely talented and wants to be a bowler, but his shortcomings come in his way in the Indian Team selection.

Airlift

Airlift is one of the most acclaimed movies of Akshay Kumar's career. The film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon and features Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles. Airlift is based on true events of evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait during the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq.

Nayak - The Real Hero

Nayak: The Real Hero released in 2001. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in the lead. The political action-drama showcases the story of a common man who accepts the challenge offered by the chief minister to take his place for one day. The movie had an average verdict at the box office but has an IMDb rating of 7.8.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara aka ZNMD is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2011. The storyline of this film revolves around three best friends getting together after ages to do a few adventure activities. The drama flick is directed by Zoya Akhtar who also contributed to the story of the film.

Mary Kom

Mary Kom stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role of the boxer, alongside Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in supporting roles of her husband and mentor, respectively. The sports biopic premises Kom's journey of maturing as a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. Helmed by Omung Kumar, the film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in association with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

