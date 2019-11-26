International Emmy Awards 2019: Radhika Apte, Team Sacred Games & Lust Stories Dazzle

Radhika Apte, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Lust Stories stunned at the red carpet at the International Emmy Awards in New York and made a rather fabulous appearance. The 34-year-old actress was seen wearing a laser cut Iris Van Herpen dress with minimal accessories. Apart from Radhika, team Lust Stories, including directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee, also walked the red carpet on Monday night (which is early Tuesday morning in India). The Best TV Movie/Mini-Series award, which Lust Stories was nominated for, eventually went to Safe Harbour.

Apart from Apte, Team Lust Stories and Sacred Games also dazzled at the red carpet. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Kubbra Sait among others were spotted attending the event

However, sadly India did not win at the International Emmy Awards 2019, but all the teams deserve a 100 for the extreme amounts of effort put in.

The nominations were announced for 11 categories and 44 nominees for the same are from 21 countries including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, 'The Remix' is reportedly a remake of an Argentine soap opera. Its story is based on the lives of a few young students studying in a high-profile school called 'Maurya High'. Other than this, the Netflix film 'Lust Stories' and 'Sacred Games' have also been nominated for the Awards.

