Radhika Apte Shares Photo Of Her Emmy Nomination Medal For 'Lust Stories'

Radhika Apte has successfully added another feather in her cap as she has received an Emmy nomination for the Best Performance (Actress). She was nominated for her appearance on an OTT show for the first time. The Emmy nomination was announced in September, however, Radhika Apte, along with her team are currently in New York to attend the award ceremony which has begun today. The International Emmy Awards honours the best of television outside the US.

As the two-day event begins, Radhika shared a photograph of herself flaunting her Emmy nomination medal. While the results have not yet been announced the jury presented each nominee with a medal. Radhika who is among the nominee shared the exciting moment with her fans by sharing a photo of the medal on her Instagram account. The actor said she honoured to receive the nomination medal. The actor sported an orange satin structured top along with flair pants with sheer details at the bottom. She completed the look with her hair tied into a bun, dangling earrings, and blue heels. The actor was all smiles as she flaunted her medal.

The actor has received several likes and positive comments on her Instagram post, as fans and other actors from the film fraternity are very proud of her and have openly expressed their love by commenting on the post. The award function is currently taking place at the Hilton Hotel in New York. This year’s award seems exciting as there are three Indian projects as a part of the nomination line up, Sacred Games, Lust Stories, and The Remix.

