IPL 2022 Finals: Watch Aamir Khan's 'fun & Madness' With Irfan Pathan & Others In BTS Clip

The much-awaited release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer is just around the corner. Makers of the film have opted to launch the trailer on a grand scale at IPL 2022 finals. Just hours ahead of the closing ceremony, actor Aamir Khan took to social media to give fans a glimpse of his behind-the-scenes 'fun' and 'madness' with Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and more. While doing so, he revealed that the trailer will be launched during the first innings and the second timeout.

Aamir Khan braces fans for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer

The BTS clip is filled with funny bloopers, be it the crew disturbing Aamir while shooting his take, or his hilarious banter with former cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. The clip was accentuated by his film's mellow number 'Kahani' that continued to play in the background till the end. While sharing the video, Aamir Khan wrote, "Here's all the fun and madness from behind the cameras! Tune into the T20 finals today and watch the #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer in the 1st innings, 2nd timeout!"

This comes just a day after the Bollywood star was spotted in the Juhu locality of Mumbai during the trailer preview. Aamir kick-started the promotion of his film by hogging delicious Pani puri as he was clicked by paps. He was seen clad in a plain white t-shirt that was topped with a pink shirt. However, what stole the limelight was his comfy blue balloon pants.

Now, the much-awaited trailer of the film is all set to be launched at the final match of IPL 2022. It is likely that the entire cast of the film including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya might arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the trailer release. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is gearing up to hit the big screens on August 11.

