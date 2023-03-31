IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Tamannaah, Rashmika Mandanna Are Rooting For Kohli, Dhoni

Rashmika Mandanna and Tamannaah Bhatia expressed their excitement about performing at the Indian Premier League 2023 opening ceremony on March 31. IPL’s official Instagram handle shared a video of the two actresses practising for their much-anticipated performances.

Tamannaah said in the video that while she has enjoyed performing since her childhood days, there is always a “nervous energy” before stepping on to the stage. She added that performing at the IPL opening ceremony is an opportunity she was looking forward to. She also gave a shout out to her fellow performers Arijit Singh and Rashmika.

Rashmika also shared her excitement over her upcoming performance at the IPL opening ceremony. She said that while she always wanted to watch an IPL match, she never got the opportunity. She seemed happy that she is going to perform at the ceremony. Rashmika added that she gets excited watching cricket matches and always checks up on the results. Check out the clip below.

In the video, Rashmika and Tamannaah also revealed the names of their favourite cricketers and the ones they are looking forward to see play at the IPL. Both actresses shared that they are rooting for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and are excited to see them score runs and lead their respective teams to victory.

More on IPL Opening Ceremony 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna and Arijit Singh will be performing at the IPL opening ceremony on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the tournament opener between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings. The opening ceremony can be streamed live from 6 pm onwards on March 31.