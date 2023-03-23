ODI World Cup 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium To Host Final; Here's List Of All Venues For WC

The ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place later in the year in India. While the schedule of the tournament is yet to come out, a shortlist of venues has been submitted by BCCI to ICC. So, with 10 nations set to indulge in mayhem, let's know the grounds where they will battle it out to become the new kings of the 50-over format.

As per the latest development by the International Cricket Council, the ODI World Cup will likely start from October 5 and will end on November 19. The tournament will comprise 48 matches and the final of which will be played at the largest cricket stadium in the world viz. The Narendra Modi Stadium. With Ahmedabad being one of the venues, there are 11 other destinations locked in.

List of all venues for WC in India

Bengaluru- MA Chinnaswamy stadium

Chennai- MA Chidambaram stadium

Delhi- Arun Jaitley stadium

Dharamsala- HPCA stadium

Guwahati- ACA stadium

Hyderabad- Rajiv Gandhi International cricket stadium

Kolkata- Eden Gardens

Lucknow- Ekana stadium

Indore- MPCA Stadium

Rajkot- Saurashtra cricket association stadium

Mumbai- Wankhede stadium

Ahmedabad- Narendra Modi Stadium

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule

As for the schedule of matches, usually, ICC announces it at least a year in advance but this time it is waiting before BCCI gets the necessary clearance from the Indian Government. That includes getting a tax exemption and a visa clearance for the Pakistan team. However, with time left the formalities will be cleared and soon India's schedule for the ICC cricket world cup 2023 will be disseminated.

India's Contention for the World Cup

Going into the tournament India will be one of the favorites to win the eminent cup, moreover, as hosts, India's contention will become even stronger. However, injury woes have hurt India in the build-up of the tournament as two of the prominent members- Jusprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant- are not certain to make it on time. But with the passage of Time, Rohit Sharma and co will hope everything falls into place and Team India enter with full strength to present the challenge to become 3rd-time winners of the tournament.