Ira Khan Completes A Dare, Shares It With Fans On Instagram, See Photo

While her father might have given up on social media, Ira Khan's Instagram is always buzzing with activities. She first started opening up on Instagram in October 2020 when she posted two long videos in which she talked about her mental health and her struggles with depression. She said that has since been much better and has also moved out of her parent's house to live alone! Ira Khan's photos about her daily life and her friends are what make most of her feed, and she recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her completing a dare! The dare was to sit on an extremely tiny chair at the edge of a pool and she did it!

Here is Iran Khan's latest Instagram post that we are talking about:

With her one foot in the water, she's showing her followers that she can easily take dares! She has dyed her hair red for the summer and tied it up in a ponytail. She is sporting a mustard yellow bikini which she has covered with a red oversized shirt. To finish the look she has opted for long golden earrings which really compliment her outfit. Take a look at the comments on Ira Khan's latest post.

Most users commented about how gorgeous she looked!

Ira Khan dating Nupur Shikhare, her fitness coach is another thing she made public around Valentine's day in February 2021. She captioned the picture, "Its an honour to make promises with and to youâ¤" Ira Khan dating news did not come as a surprise as there were already speculations about the same.

In one of Ira Khan's latest Instagram posts, she also posted a video of her pronouncing her name. Apparently, everyone has gotten it wrong! she clarified that it's "Eye-ra" and not "Ee-ra" with the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough. On Ira Khan's Instagram, you will find pictures of her kickboxing, talking about her mental health, and also practising self-love. She is a big advocate for mental health issues, having gone through a bad experience herself. She encourages her followers to get help when needed and also has Instagram story highlights for the same.

While we don't know if Ira Khan will be joining the films like her father, in one of Ira Khan's photos she announced that Junaid Khan, her brother is all set to make his debut and has already begun shooting for his film!

Image source: Ira Khan's Instagram

