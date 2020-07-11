Ira Khan Enlarges Her 'WhatsApp Group Picture' And Her Girl Gang Is #BFFGoals; See Pic

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has been spending time looking at old pictures throughout the quarantine. Ira has become quite a popular name ever since her photoshoot pictures caught the eye of the public. Throughout the quarantine, she has been actively sharing pictures and videos with her followers. She took to her social media on July 11 to share a throwback picture. Take a look at Ira Khan's post:

Ira Khan shares a throwback picture with her friends

Ira Khan took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture with her friends. In the picture, a young Ira is seen dressed in a uniform and is all smiles. Beside her is a girl kissing her on the cheeks while another girl is standing beside the two and adorably posing for a picture. Ira wrote in her caption, "I just happened to enlarge our WhatsApp group picture and it made me smileðŸ¤—". [sic]

She further used multiple hashtags like #throwback #whenwasthis #thetimestheyareachangin #missing #spiritweek #costume. Her followers were quick to react and jumped to the comments section to post their reactions. Most of them simply dropped down heart emojis and praised Ira Khan's girl gang. One of her friends from the picture also commented and wrote, "I miss you, loser".

Just earlier this month, Ira Khan moved out of her house. Sharing a series of pictures regarding the same, she wrote in her caption, "Look at my new homeðŸ¤­". She further used hashtags like moving out, new beginnings, my space, milestone, and more. In the pictures, Ira is seen sitting on a study desk with a series of pictures around her. There is also a huge bookshelf beside her table that is filled with books. The wall of the room has many canvas paintings made by Ira.

She earlier shared an adorable Father's Day post for actor Aamir Khan. She wrote in her caption, "Happy Father's Day!â¤ðŸ¤—

Thanks for being you". [sic] She shared an adorable picture of the two where Aamir is seen sitting on a chair while Ira is standing behind him as they both pose for the camera.

