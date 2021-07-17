Ira Khan Posts Mushy Pic With Boyfriend With Cute Caption, Fans Call Them 'special Couple'

Ever since actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on social media, she is often seen sharing pictures with him. The star kid, who is dating a fitness trainer, recently took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture. The pictures are a sneak peek of the home shenanigans while spending some quality time together.

Ira Khan shares mushy picture with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

In the pictures, the sweet couple is seen cuddling each other. While Ira looks tired, Nupur seems to be trying to cheer her up by making funny faces. Ira captioned the post and wrote, “He's such a dramebaaz! #love #cuddles #happypill.” Nupur was the first one to drop an adorable comment and wrote, “@khan.ira dramebaaz? Who? Me? Nooooo .. no.. nooooooo... Me? Nooooo... No... Ok, maybe but I love you na.”

The pictures received a lot of comments from the fans who admired the beautiful bond of the couple. One of the fans wrote, “ she didn't see a different class of ppl..so down to earth.” Another user wrote, “So Special couple.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Both of u looking so lovely,” while another wrote, “a beautiful picture of the two of you.”

This is not the first time that the theatre director has posted such love-filled pictures with Nupur on social media. Their love decked pictures is very common for the duo as they keep sharing workout videos together. Earlier, Ira posted an adorable video where she called him her anchor and expressed her love for him.

The couple’s relationship was made official by Ira on her Instagram handle on the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year. During Valentine’s week, Ira posted a bunch of pictures with Nupur and wrote that she feels honoured to be able to make promises with and to him. The couple’s at-home Valentine’s day celebration pictures were also posted on Ira’s Instagram handle.

IMAGE: KHAN.IRA/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.