Ira Khan's Post Flooded With Aamir Khan-Kiran Divorce Comments; Netizens Slam Her Trolls

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announcing their divorce on Saturday, left their fans and celebrities surprised. While the duo was not on social media, as the actor quit Twitter and other mediums a few weeks ago, his daughter Ira is popular on Instagram. The youngster did not make any statement on her father’s divorce, but her post of a dessert review got flooded with comments about the divorce.

Ira Khan posts dessert review amid Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce; trolled

A section of netizens had caught on Ira’s post on her Instagram stories recently, where she had stated ‘next review tomorrow, what’s it going to be’. They believed that she could share something about her father and ex-stepmother Kiran Rao.

However, the review turned out to be of a pasty, which was indicated through an emoji on her previous post.

She wrote that the picture of the Burnt Basque Cheesecake on Zomato was 'nice' and it ‘fulfills the fantasies from seeing the picture.’ She wrote that the pastry would just 'melt into the mouth' and was not too sweet. Ira added that its outside was too eggy so she just ate the centre.

The comment sections, however, were filled with comments related to the Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce. While some created jokes on the divorce, about Aamir parting ways with another woman, after Ira's mother Reena Dutta in 2002, others seemed to suggest to her to not share such posts when her father was being divorced.

However, some netizens urged her to stay strong. And many hit out at the negative comments. Some also highlighted, in the comments, that she had also battled mental health issues and such attacks could hurt her.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announce divorce

In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey.

Thanks and love,

Kiran and Aamir.

